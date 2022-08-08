NorthWestern Energy continuing power line upgrades downtown

NorthWestern Energy is upgrading power lines in downtown Great Falls.

Traffic will be detoured from 5-9-a.m. on Aug. 10 5th Street South from Central Avenue to 1st Street South.

The alley between Central Avenue and 1st Avenue South from 4th Street to 6th Street will be closed at the same time.

The upgraded lines will increase service reliability. Traffic interruptions during the construction work are required for the safety of the public and crews.

For more information, contact NorthWestern Energy at 888-467-2669.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

