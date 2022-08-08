Library, association name Robison first recipient of Alma Smith Jacobs Award

The Montana Library Association and Great Falls Public Library have named Ken Robison as the first recipient of the association’s Alma Smith Jacobs Award–to honor library efforts in the area of equity, diversity and inclusion.

“The award’s purpose is to recognize a library, an individual or a group whose efforts have had an outstanding positive impact in improving equity, diversity and inclusion in library services for Montana. Nominations may be made by any library board, individual library, librarian, trustee, MLA member, or the Montana State Library Commission,” according to a library release.

The award was established in March, after a yearlong discussion on whether to rename the Great Falls library for Jacobs.

Robison is a Montana historian and has spent years highlighting and documenting the life and accomplishments of Jacobs. He features her in his book Cascade County and Great Falls; he was instrumental in her nomination and inclusion in the Gallery of Outstanding Montanans now being honored in the Montana capital; and helped honor Jacobs by naming the Great Falls Public Library plaza in her honor and in painting a landmark mural of her on the side of the Library building, according to a library release.

Robison was a founding member of the Alma Smith Jacobs Foundation that partners with the Great Falls library annually to hold their Black Heritage Evening—an annual celebration of the culture and heritage of the African-American community of Great Falls, according to the library.

Robinson asked the Great Falls library board in December 2020 to consider renaming the library for Jacobs. After a year of meetings and discussions, the library board opted not to change the name.

The library board decided to create a space inside the library to honor Jacobs refresh the space annually with an event.

