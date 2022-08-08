GFPS approves substitute incentive pay; labor agreements

The Great Falls Public Schools board voted unanimously during their Aug. 8 meeting to improve incentive pay for substitute teachers and several collective bargaining agreements.

The district used incentive pay for substitute teachers during the last school year and had higher fill rates during those months, according to Kerry Dattilo, the district’s human resources director.

She said that teacher absences have increased during the last two years and substitutes working daily have also decreased.

GFPS board approves employee stipends

A portion of those absences and lack of substitutes was due to COVID, according to Dattilo.

“With the current nature of the employment market, we do not anticipate this problem diminishing during the 2022-2023 school year,” Dattilo wrote in her staff report for the board meeting.

In this chart, the months highlighted in green were those when additional pay for substitutes was in place and Dattilo said the fill rates were higher during those months.

GFPS approves additional pay for substitute teachers

For the upcoming school year, the board approved an additional $400 for substitutes who work a minimum of 25 days during the following two-month blocks:

Sept. 1-Oct. 31

Nov. 1-Dec. 31

Jan. 1-Feb. 28

March 1-April 30

The board also approved an additional $400 for substitutes who work a minimum of 18 days at the end of the year, from May 1 to June 2.

Based on the amount spent for substitute incentive pay during the 2021-2022 school year, the district estimates the incentive pay for the upcoming year will cost $53,000.

GFPS budget committee recommends no levy this year

That additional pay will be funded through one-time ESSER, or federal COVID relief, funds.

The board also approved collective bargaining agreements with the Great Falls Technology Association.

That agreement was reopened on July 13 by mutual agreement between the union and the district.

GFPS approves substitute pay; plan for facility improvements using COVID-relief funds

The new agreement is a three year contract that includes pay increases “due to significant turnover throughout this past year, including the inability to attract qualified applicants,” according to the staff report.

The new agreement includes a $3 per hour increase to all technology support technicians and technology core technicians for the upcoming school year.

“Technology is a vital component to running the district and the need to attract and retain quality employees is paramount,” according to the staff report.

GFPS board satisfied with Moore’s performance

For the following two school years, there’s a 2 percent pay increase for all employees covered by this agreement.

The pay increase for the upcoming year equates to a base salary for this group of $588,266 for the upcoming school year. The increase the following year will cost about $11,765 and the year after, another $12,001.

GFPS votes to forgo levy

The board also approved a collective bargaining agreement with the Teamsters Local No.2 Food Service Employees.

This agreement expired on June 30 and the covers about 70 employees.

The new three-year agreement includes pay increase as follows:

The board also approved a health insurance plan renewal that includes five percent increased on premiums for the district and employees.

The total health plan premium contributions are derived from:

employer premium contributions;

employee premium contributions; and

the Rate Stabilization Reserve (RSR) Fund

The total plan cost of the upcoming school year is an estimated $11.4 million. Of that, the district’s portion is about $7 million, Dattilo told the board, plus $203,330 from the rate stabilization fund.

GFPS gets state approval for planned use of COVID relief funds for facility improvements

The district is also planning pay increases for non-union employees and administrators that will be finalized during the budget discussion and vote at the Aug. 22 meeting.

The non-union employees include support personnel, paraprofessionals, teacher’s aides, hourly classified staff and part-time nurses.

The group includes 359 employees.

Staff is recommending a 1.5 percent increase for the part-time nurses, support staff and hourly classified employees and a $1 per hour increase for paraprofessionals and teacher’s aides for the upcoming school year.

GFPS board to consider superintendent salary increase at Feb. 22 meeting [2021]

The estimated salary budget for this group is $6,223,391 and the cost of the increase is an estimated $260,622.

During the Aug. 22 budget meeting, the board will also consider salaries for the administrator and supervisor group that includes 48 employees.

Staff is proposing to increase this group’s salary by 1.5 percent.

The group includes:

three executive directors of student achievement

one director of business operations

one human resources director

one director of technology

two co-coordinators of curriculum and instruction

one coordinator of athletics

one coordinator of music and art

one coordinator of Indian education

two coordinators of student services

one coordinator of student services Title 1

one coordinator of transitional kindergarten

two high school principals

six high school associate principals

one alternative high school principal

two middle school principals

two middle school associate principals

15 elementary principals

one elementary associate principal

one supervisor of facilities

one assistant supervisor of facilities

one supervisor of food services

one field supervisor of food services

The superintendent is not included in this group as his contract is considered separately.

The 1.5 percent increase in base salaries for this group is a total budget of $4,965,756 for an increase of $90,783, according to the staff report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

