Drool in the Pool is Aug. 27

The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is hosting Drool in the Pool on Aug. 27.

The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter has teamed up with the Park and Recreation Department for Drool in the Pool.

The event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27 and Electric City Water Park.

There will be educational sessions, animal vendors, and activities for the humans.

Animals that attend will need to have proof of current vaccination including rabies, parvo, and distemper.

Entrance to the event is $5 per animal and $2 per human.

The final drawing for the shelter’s watersports raffle will be held at the event.

A longtime shelter supporter and Scheels teamed up to offer two watersports prize packages to be raffled off.

Package 1 includes an Impulse 10 kayak and Package 2 includes a Wulf inflatable paddleboard.

Both packages include a Yeti cooler, two Yeti mugs, a life vest, a dry bag and a $250 Scheels gift card.

One $5 ticket gives you two chances to win.

Tickets can be purchased at the animal shelter, the Mansfield Center ticket office or Scheels.

For more information on Drool in the Pool or the raffle, visit the shelter website or call 406-454-2276.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

