Calumet shutdown, maintenance begins Aug. 1

Calumet Montana Refining will have a planned refinery-wide shutdown and maintenance activities beginning Aug. 1.

The planned activities are expected to last about eight weeks, according to release from the refinery.

City approves Calumet tax abatement

The shutdown and startup activities will cause periods of flaring, according to Calumet.

There will be increased traffic on Smelter Avenue near the former Westgate Mall property as well as offsite parking on River Drive North between 9th Street and 14th Street as contractors perform work at the facility around the clock, according to the refinery.

County considering legal services for issuance of municipal bonds for Calumet project

This traffic may be especially noticeable around 4-7 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.

DEQ issues permit for Calumet’s renewable energy project

“Calumet is committed to safe and responsible operations and regular maintenance contributes to those outcomes.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

