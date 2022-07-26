GFPS working on update to social studies curriculum

The Great Falls Public Schools district is looking at revamping the social studies curriculum.

During the July 18 board meeting, Rachel Cutler and Beckie Frisbee, the district’s curriculum coordinators, told the board that they started the process during the summer of 2021.

They said that 45 teachers, administrators and community members gathered to look at the new state standards for social studies, which were developed nationally after the College, Career and Civic Readiness framework and adopted at the state level under the curriculum review cycle established by the Montana Office of Public Instruction.

GFPS looking to overhaul English curriculum

Cutler and Frisbee said that there are two major changes in that there’s an expectation that social studies be more active, engaging and inquiry based.

They said the social studies should ask more compelling questions, such as “what makes money money” and “why do we need rules.”

The new standards also outline specific areas to include history, economics, geography and government.

The new standards are broken out by grade level.

Cutler and Frisbee asked the board to look at the draft of the new standards and provide feedback.

The draft of the new social studies standards are posted on the GFPS website and the public can fill out a short form for feedback by Aug. 19 for the board and curriculum coordinators to consider.

For more information about the proposed standards, contact Rachel Cutler at 268-6037 or Beckie Frisbee at 268-6761 by Aug. 19.

If the board adopts the new standards, the curriculum coordinators would then begin the process of finding new textbooks and course materials.

Cutler and Frisbee said that once they finish the update to the social studies curriculum, next will be career and technical education, library science and math.

Discussion

This is the first reading of the Know-Understand-Do (KUDs) written by grade level teachers. KUDs are posted on

the District web page for public comment prior to the second reading.

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1KgRLLBMeVSnBXe_GYAk7WW46KOwasBRt

FISCAL IMPLICATIONS

There is no cost to implement the standards at this point. The next steps would be to begin a textbook search

for Secondary and Elementary schools. At that time, it would be determined if new materials are recommended

by the committee

new social studies standards. On July 18, 2022, they were presented to the Great Falls Public Schools Board of Trustees as a report. Please contact Rachel Cutler at 268-6037 or Beckie Frisbee at 268-6761 by Friday, August 19, 2022 with questions regarding the draft standards. A committee of teachers, administrators, parents, and community members drafted. On July 18, 2022, they were presented to the Great Falls Public Schools Board of Trustees as a report. Please contact Rachel Cutler at 268-6037 or Beckie Frisbee at 268-6761 by Friday, August 19, 2022 with questions regarding the draft standards.

form for feedback by August 19th for the GFPS Trustees and the Curriculum Coordinators to consider adopting the new standards. After reviewing the new standards, please feel free to fill out a shortfor feedback by August 19th for the GFPS Trustees and the Curriculum Coordinators to consider adopting the new standards.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

