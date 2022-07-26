Business Bites: Rib and Chop House coming; CVS reopens; other development rumors

Rib and Chop House

Rib and Chop House, of Finally Restaurant Group, has signed a lease to open a restaurant in Great Falls.

The company is planning a restaurant at 21 3rd St. N with more than 5,000-sqaure-feet, 225 seats, including a 1,200-square-foot patio with seating for 40.

The company will remodel the ground floor of the Wells Fargo building.

Rib and Chop House will open next spring, according to the company.

“We’re thrilled to bring our style of sizzling comfort food to downtown Great Falls, and are excited about this location specifically, as we feel it’s ideally situated for inviting customers in to experience our signature offerings,” Yaron Goldman, Rib and Chop House CEO said in a release.

Rib and Chop House was founded in 2001 and is owned and operated by Finally Restaurant Group in Bozeman, which also owns the Accomplice Beverage Company.

The restaurant has locations in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho.

Loading Zone/Playground

A reader asked The Electric last week if Benefis Health System had purchased the Loading Zone/Playground property.

We checked.

The answer is no. Benefis officials said they have not purchased that property.

CVS

A reader asked why the CVS on 10th Avenue South was closed last week.

We checked and the company said, “Due to an unexpected system issue, our Great Falls store at 10th Ave. South temporarily closed on July 21 and 22. We regret any inconvenience this may have caused our customers. The store is open and we continue to take care of our patients’ pharmacy needs.”

