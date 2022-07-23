Sunday Reads: July 24

Happy airshow weekend everyone, hope you enjoyed the show. Here’s this week’s reading list.

NPR: This small city ditched its buses. Its public Uber-like service has been a big hit

The New York Times: Maybe we don’t need groceries in 15 minutes after all

Bloomberg Businessweek: A meat analog’s journey from a Yellowstone geyser to Le Bernardin

The New York Times: Women face risks as doctors struggle with medical exceptions on abortion

Los Angeles Times: A former Bracero’s ‘immigrant worker history class’

The Washington Post: Here’s how the electric vehicle revolution is going

The Wall Street Journal: U.S. initiates trade fight with Mexico over energy policy

The New York Times: Soaring overdose rates in the pandemic reflected widening racial disparities

The Washington Post: Meet the people who still haven’t gotten COVID. Here are some of their theories as to why.

The Economist: Software aspires to forecast who will win a battle

The New York Times: COVID rises across U.S. amid muted warnings and murky data

San Francisco Chronicle: DoroDash and Grubhub could drop delivery fee cap lawsuit against S.F. in potential deal

The Texas Tribune: Five takeaways from the House committee report on the Uvalde shooting

The New York Times: A North Dakota city attracted a corn mill. Then came questions about its Chinese owners.

The Washington Post: Confusion post-Roe spurs delays, denials for some lifesaving pregnancy care

NPR: A distillery is fighting invasive crabs by turning them into whiskey

CityLab: America’s bus driver shortage has left transit systems in crisis

The New York Times: Seeking leverage over Europe, Putin says Russia gas flow will resume

The New Yorker: Supply-chain problems? Try a cargo schooler

The Economist: America’s already-dreadful maternal mortality rate looks set to rise

The Washington Post: Opinion | This D.C. Council decision makes city streets unsafe

