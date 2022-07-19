GFPD, other agencies training at East Middle School July 19

The Great Falls Police Department will be conducting Rescue Task Force training again at East Middle School on July 19 in the afternoon and evening hours.

“This training is to better prepare first responders in the event of a mass casualty or active shooter incident. The training today focuses on the integrated response that would be required between law enforcement personnel from various agencies in the area, Great Falls Fire Rescue, and Great Falls Emergency Services,” according to a release.

“These types of real world incidents always evolve very quickly and are extremely chaotic. Planning for and exercising our coordinated response efforts is vital to ensuring all local first responders are prepared to deal with these types of incidents should the unfortunate need arise,” according to a GFPD release.

Roadways around East Middle School will not be affected, but pedestrians should avoid the immediate area around the school as there will be some activity outside of the buildings on the property.

