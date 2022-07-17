Sunday Reads: July 17

Here’s this week’s reading list for another hot week. Stay cool out there Great Falls.

The New York Times: Sharp drop in childhood vaccinations threatens millions of lives

Associated Press: Alabama closes bond deal to build mega-prisons

The New York Times: What a strong dollar means as global economic worries grow

The New York Times: How Houston moved 25,000 people from the streets into homes of their own

NPR: A distillery is fighting invasive crabs by turning them into whiskey

Reuters: Abortion bans force U.S. students to rethink college plans

The New Yorker: The kids who lost parents to COVID

NPR: James Webb Telescope captured groundbreaking images of galaxy

The New York Times: Covid-19 vaccines temporarily changed menstrual cycles, study shows

BBC: Lego pulls out of Russia ‘indefinitely’

The New York Times: The Age of Distracti-pression

The Washington Post: Seniors and college students find benefits in being roommates

NPR: Lean Out: Employees are accepting lower pay in order to work remotely

The New York Times: The power of a casual check-in text

The Washington Post: As BA.5 variant spreads, risk of COVID reinfection grows

Yes! Magazine: The indigenous food cafés transforming local cuisine

The Washington Post: Uber leak: Company used violence against its drivers to win favor over taxis

The New York Times: China’s economy stumbles in the fog of COVID war

CityLab: Bitcoin (BTC) miners shut off rigs as Texas power grid nears brink

The Washington Post: Organizers of fake Indian cricket league in Gujarat arrested by police

The New York Times: Timbers from 17th-century shipwreck recovered off Oregon coast

The Washington Post: Opinion | From Tom Cruise to Nancy Pelosi, stars and politicians are getting older together

The New York Times: Losing luggage during airline travel? Here’s what to do.

The New York Review of Books: How American wheat changed the world

