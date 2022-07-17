Sunday Reads: July 17
Here’s this week’s reading list for another hot week. Stay cool out there Great Falls.
The New York Times: Sharp drop in childhood vaccinations threatens millions of lives
Associated Press: Alabama closes bond deal to build mega-prisons
The New York Times: What a strong dollar means as global economic worries grow
The New York Times: How Houston moved 25,000 people from the streets into homes of their own
NPR: A distillery is fighting invasive crabs by turning them into whiskey
Reuters: Abortion bans force U.S. students to rethink college plans
The New Yorker: The kids who lost parents to COVID
NPR: James Webb Telescope captured groundbreaking images of galaxy
The New York Times: Covid-19 vaccines temporarily changed menstrual cycles, study shows
BBC: Lego pulls out of Russia ‘indefinitely’
The New York Times: The Age of Distracti-pression
The Washington Post: Seniors and college students find benefits in being roommates
NPR: Lean Out: Employees are accepting lower pay in order to work remotely
The New York Times: The power of a casual check-in text
The Washington Post: As BA.5 variant spreads, risk of COVID reinfection grows
Yes! Magazine: The indigenous food cafés transforming local cuisine
The Washington Post: Uber leak: Company used violence against its drivers to win favor over taxis
The New York Times: China’s economy stumbles in the fog of COVID war
CityLab: Bitcoin (BTC) miners shut off rigs as Texas power grid nears brink
The Washington Post: Organizers of fake Indian cricket league in Gujarat arrested by police
The New York Times: Timbers from 17th-century shipwreck recovered off Oregon coast
The Washington Post: Opinion | From Tom Cruise to Nancy Pelosi, stars and politicians are getting older together
The New York Times: Losing luggage during airline travel? Here’s what to do.
The New York Review of Books: How American wheat changed the world