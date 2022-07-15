Russell Museum hosting Saddles and Spurs on July 16

The C.M. Russell Museum is hosting the annual Saddles and Spurs family event on July 16, at the museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free, all-ages celebration gives the local community a chance to experience the best of cowboy culture and heritage in advance of the National Day of the Cowboy.

Saddles and Spurs has expanded to include the Artist Stampede featuring artist demonstrations by David Dragonfly, Allen KnowsHisGun, Nick Ladas, Christy Daniels, S. Carlyle Smith, Carrie Knohles, and Sherry Gallagher. The Artist Stampede is sponsored by Gloria and Gary Behm.

Demonstrations will feature quilting, raw-hide rope tying, knot tying, and panning with the Central Montana Prospectors. Activities for children will include plein air painting, leather tooling, and other crafts. Live horses will also be on site to greet guests and their handlers will be available to answer questions. Food and drink will be available for purchase from Dutch oven master Cowboy Bob, according to a release.

Live music will be provided by Shaun Carrier of the Lucky Valentines and Joe Ryan from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Museum admission will be free all day on July 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

