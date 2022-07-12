Dog park closes for turf maintenance July 13

High use at the Pacific Steel and Recycling Trailside Dog Park has caused considerable turf damage to the park.

Beginning July 13, the park will be closed for turf repair.

During the closure, the park will be fertilized, overseeded and irrigated.

It will take about a month for the turf to rejuvenate and recover according to Great Falls Park and Recreation and the park is tentatively set to reopen Aug. 15.

The park opened in July 2009 and is popular among dog owners.

“The park closure is a short term inconvenience with a long-term benefit. We have to remember to look at the big picture and take care of our community amenities, like the dog park. Regular maintenance and repairs like these benefit all of us, including our pets,” Parks Manager Lonnie Dalke said in a release.

For questions regarding the repair project contact Dalke at 771-1265.

