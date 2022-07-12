County approves $13.3 million in ARPA allocations

Cascade County Commissioners voted during their July 12 meeting to approve $13.3 million worth of American Rescue Plan Act allocations to multiple agencies.

The county opened the application window in April through May 23.

The county received 66 applications, according to Commissioner Don Ryan and provided funding for 51 of those requests:

eight for public health expenses, primarily recouping costs expended in response to the COVID pandemic;

21 for water and sewer projects, totaling $5.4 million;

16 for county projects, to include those at the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Expo Park;

16 for community partner projects totaling $4.2 million

Applicants whose applications were deemed complete were invited to present their requests to the commission on May 31 or June 3.

The county had already committed to fund some water and sewer projects, which are included in this list, as well as funding for NeighborWorks Great Falls’ Baatz Building renovation.

The following funding awards were approved by commissioners during their July 12 meeting:

Big River Ruckus: $30,000, Cascade County will be a sponsor for three years

Radios for county first responders through the Rural Fire Council: $37,500

Black Eagle Water and Sewer for sewer upgrades throughout the system: $98,480

Black Eagle Water and Sewer for water main and compromised service line replacement: $1,383,870

Great Falls Emergency Services for a self-loading cot system in an ambulance: $46,661

Gore Will Water to replace two wells, reline concrete storage tanks: $277,250

Opportunities, Inc. to replace an old boiler system with base board zone heating at the Regina Apartments to also bring the building up to code: $88,045

Simms Sewer District for contingency funding to state ARPA funds: $95,000

C.M. Russell Museum for a new building to house the designing studio and administration offices to those spaces can be remodeled to house a new collection: $500,000

Alliance for Youth to replace the roof, contingency, shed, gutters and insulation: $158,498.42

McLaughlin Research Institute to replace all exterior doors and windows with energy efficient items: $150,000

Great Falls College MSU for the new CDL training program to cover cost of simulator and other startup costs: $388,875

Ingenium for education programs in science, technology, engineering, art and math through game design, computer science and entrepreneurship for $30,000

Windy Acres Water Users to replace a well damaged by an earthquake: $350,000

Vaughn Water and Sewer District to replace deteriorated sewer lines and other improvements: $254,647.50

Sun Prairie Water for new wells, upgrade the pump house, water lines, gate valves and install water meters: $814,000

Two Buttes Water District to replace water distribution pumps, restore water system storage tank, replace control valves and install strategic branch meters: $91,086

Great Falls Legacy Foundation for replacement revenue for fundraisers canceled during COVID: $275,892

Stockett Water and Sewer to replace damaged curb stops: $14,616.50

Stockett Water and Sewer for storage tank overflow repair: $6,475

Stockett Water and Sewer for replacing the well pump: $21,002

Stockett Water and Sewer to replace the chlorinator building and add a security fence: $19,153.20

Stockett Water and Sewer to replace UV lights and sleeves for the sewage disinfectant system: $1,630.26

Stockett Water and Sewer to purchase and install custom filers for the septic system: $13,409.14

Cascade County Historical Society to add HVAC system and drywall to areas that don’t currently have temperature controls, add room for county archival materials: $121,200

Sand Coulee Water: convert area from individually owned septic tanks to centralized sewer system: $400,845

Upper and Lower River Road Water District: preliminary engineering study for phase six: $20,000

South Winds Water and Sewer for planning grant for next phase: $30,000

Wadsworth Library for heating and air conditioning and an awning: $6,000

Great Falls Public Library for new front doors: $20,000

Belt Library for addition of community room: $160,000

Centerville School for new well and water system: $320,176

Tracy Water Association for preliminary engineering study for new water system: $50,000

Great Falls Development Authority to purchase property in the AgriTech Park: $1,000,000

Pleasant Valley Colony for new well: $75,000

Great Falls Senior Center for installation of elevator: $50,000

NeighborWorks Great Falls for the Baatz Building supportive housing project: $650,000

Sun River Ditch to repair avulsion between the Sun River and Adobe Creek to stop damage from ice jams and cutoff of irrigation system headgates: $209,884

Expo Park to replace the racetrack fence: $148,910

Expo Park for an air curtain in the Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena: $55,232

Expo Park to add a shower trailer: $57,000

Expo Park to repaint the jockey building: $8,000

Expo Park to add water system to Railroad Museum: $16,000

Adult Detention Center for unreimbursed costs for COVID PPE in 2021: $27,361

Adult Detention Center for COVID response costs: $90,000

Adult Detention Center for COVID overtime costs: $225,000

Cascade County Health Department for COVID response costs: $260,300

Juvenile Detention Center for COVID overtime costs in early 2021: $6,643

Juvenile Detention Center for COVID overtime costs for mid 2021: $3,877

Juvenile Detention Center for COVID response costs: $16,500

Juvenile Detention Center for COVID overtime costs for fiscal year that ended June 30: $60,000

Cascade County Sheriff’s Office for body cameras: $140,000

Disaster and Emergency Services for radio replacement: $76,000

Expo Park to repair damage caused by woodpeckers and add metal siding: $76,434

County IT to upgrade server system to have more remote access: $171,000

County IT for staff training for new server system and remote access: $30,000

Town of Belt for water system upgrades: $500,000

Adult Detention Center to continue lock update/replacement: $150,000

Adult Detention Center to remove old fuel tank and water separator unit: $60,000

Adult Detention Center for emergency lighting and nightlights: $14,900

Adult Detention Center for second floor of pods steel barrier to prevent falls: $300,000

Adult Detention Center for camera upgrades in jail: $79,442

Cascade County Sheriff’s Office for new building for evidence storage: $1,500,000

