Sunday Reads: July 10
here’s this week’s reading list. Enjoy the sunshine this week Great Falls!
The New York Times: The shrinking of the middle-class neighborhood
NPR: She tried to avoid plastic while grocery shopping for a week. Here’s how it went
The Washington Post: In trainings, Florida tells teachers that religion belongs in public life
NPR: Losing a pregnancy could land you in jail in post-Roe America
The Washington Post: Chipmakers and Congress play a $52 billion game of chicken
The Atlantic: Is Google dying? Or did the web grow up?
CityLab: Rising gas prices threaten to deepen Seattle homeless crisis
Vox: Mass shootings and America’s unique gun violence problem, explained
The New York Times: Girls are outnumbered in jazz. At this summer camp, they run the show.
The Washington Post: CERN researchers turn on Large Hadron Collider in dark matter quest
The New York Times: Pope Francis dispels rumors he’s about to retire
The Economist: Do cheaper commodities herald a recession?
Foreign Affairs: Can Putin survive?
The New York Times: El Salvador’s bitcoin bet isn’t paying off
Associated Press: Sysco accuses 4 largest beef processors of price fixing
The New York Times: Germany posts first monthly trade deficit in 30 years
The New Yorker: Roe’s final hours in one of America’s largest abortion clinics
The New Yorker: The complicated life of the abortion pill
The Washington Post: Akron, Ohio, police fired dozens of shots at Jayland Walker, video shows
BBC: Boris Johnson: Ethics an issue under PM, says Welsh secretary
The Washington Post: Clifford Alexander Jr., first Black secretary of Army, dies at 88
The Washington Post: Gary Volesky suspended from Army after tweet mocking Jill Biden
The New York Times: Webb Telescope pictures: NASA builds toward its first release
The Washington Post: Panic at July Fourth celebrations shows Americans are divided, anxious
The New York Times: Renters face fiercest competition in Florida and the Northeast
North Country Public Radio: Paul Rudd becomes a real-life hero for a bullied Colorado boy
The Washington Post: Roswell “flying saucer” report 75 years ago sparked UFO obsession
The New York Times: They loved volcanoes and each other
NPR: What to do with your money to weather inflation
PBS: Deaf cast challenges musical theater norms in production of ‘The Music Man’
The Washington Post: Amtrak expansion: Battle will determine future of U.S. passenger rail
NPR: J. Paul Getty’s legacy and wealth is examined in ‘Growing Up Getty’
The Economist: What to read to understand the burning of the American West
NPR: In ‘Imagine a City,’ pilot Mark Vanhoenacker takes a tour around the globe
The Washington Post: William Kellerman finally got his medals 80 years after WWII
Food and Environment Reporting Network: A massive bed of rare scallops couldn’t save this Mexican fishing village
NPR: How smoke affects wine’s taste and what science is doing about it
Eater Chicago: Climate chaos finds its way into the bakery
Southern Living: How Auburn, Alabama, is creating a winning food scene–and why you should visit now
The New York Times: In ‘The Bear’ on Hulu, a kitchen staff is nearly eaten alive
The New York Times: How can I dress to not look like a tourist in France?
The Washington Post: Opinion | Why I will never live without a dog again
The New York Times: The ‘Hard Yakka’ of defining Australian English’s many quirks