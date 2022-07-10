Sunday Reads: July 10

here’s this week’s reading list. Enjoy the sunshine this week Great Falls!

The New York Times: The shrinking of the middle-class neighborhood

NPR: She tried to avoid plastic while grocery shopping for a week. Here’s how it went

The Washington Post: In trainings, Florida tells teachers that religion belongs in public life

NPR: Losing a pregnancy could land you in jail in post-Roe America

The Washington Post: Chipmakers and Congress play a $52 billion game of chicken

The Atlantic: Is Google dying? Or did the web grow up?

CityLab: Rising gas prices threaten to deepen Seattle homeless crisis

Vox: Mass shootings and America’s unique gun violence problem, explained

The New York Times: Girls are outnumbered in jazz. At this summer camp, they run the show.

The Washington Post: CERN researchers turn on Large Hadron Collider in dark matter quest

The New York Times: Pope Francis dispels rumors he’s about to retire

The Economist: Do cheaper commodities herald a recession?

Foreign Affairs: Can Putin survive?

The New York Times: El Salvador’s bitcoin bet isn’t paying off

Associated Press: Sysco accuses 4 largest beef processors of price fixing

The New York Times: Germany posts first monthly trade deficit in 30 years

The New Yorker: Roe’s final hours in one of America’s largest abortion clinics

The New Yorker: The complicated life of the abortion pill

The Washington Post: Akron, Ohio, police fired dozens of shots at Jayland Walker, video shows

BBC: Boris Johnson: Ethics an issue under PM, says Welsh secretary

The Washington Post: Clifford Alexander Jr., first Black secretary of Army, dies at 88

The Washington Post: Gary Volesky suspended from Army after tweet mocking Jill Biden

The New York Times: Webb Telescope pictures: NASA builds toward its first release

The Washington Post: Panic at July Fourth celebrations shows Americans are divided, anxious

The New York Times: Renters face fiercest competition in Florida and the Northeast

North Country Public Radio: Paul Rudd becomes a real-life hero for a bullied Colorado boy

The Washington Post: Roswell “flying saucer” report 75 years ago sparked UFO obsession

The New York Times: They loved volcanoes and each other

NPR: What to do with your money to weather inflation

PBS: Deaf cast challenges musical theater norms in production of ‘The Music Man’

The Washington Post: Amtrak expansion: Battle will determine future of U.S. passenger rail

NPR: J. Paul Getty’s legacy and wealth is examined in ‘Growing Up Getty’

The Economist: What to read to understand the burning of the American West

NPR: In ‘Imagine a City,’ pilot Mark Vanhoenacker takes a tour around the globe

The Washington Post: William Kellerman finally got his medals 80 years after WWII

Food and Environment Reporting Network: A massive bed of rare scallops couldn’t save this Mexican fishing village

NPR: How smoke affects wine’s taste and what science is doing about it

Eater Chicago: Climate chaos finds its way into the bakery

Southern Living: How Auburn, Alabama, is creating a winning food scene–and why you should visit now

The New York Times: In ‘The Bear’ on Hulu, a kitchen staff is nearly eaten alive

The New York Times: How can I dress to not look like a tourist in France?

The Washington Post: Opinion | Why I will never live without a dog again

The New York Times: The ‘Hard Yakka’ of defining Australian English’s many quirks

