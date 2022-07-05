Officer involved shooting at early morning disturbance call

Updated 11:40 a.m. July 5

Early this morning, a police officer was involved in a shooting.

Great Falls Police responded to a disturbance at 3:49 a.m. in the 400 block of 8th Ave. S.

“The ensuing investigation resulted in an officer involved shooting involving a Great Falls police officer,” according to GFPD.

As of 11:05 a.m., the suspect who was shot is still being treated at Benefis Health System, according to GFPD.

The officer involved was treated for injuries at the emergency room and released.

Police have identified and located the other party they were looking for this morning and that person is in custody, according to GFPD.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation will be investigating the shooting.

The 400 block of 8th Avenue South will be closed for an extended period and the public is asked to avoid the area.

No further information is being released at this time, according to GFPD.

