City considering contract to model water distribution system

Commissioners will consider a professional services agreement with AE2S for professional engineering services to create a city water distribution system model.

The agreement being proposed to commissioners during their July 5 meeting would not exceed $115,669, according to city staff.

The model would “allow the city to provide capacity information to developers looking to connect to the water system, providing available flow, pressure, and fire-fighting water. The model will also help the city in evaluating and assessing the allocation of funds for water main replacements and water distribution system improvements,” according to city staff.

The city distributes potable water to more than 21,000 residences and businesses through a water distribution system that includes pipes, mains, booster pumping stations, water storage tanks and other facilities, according to staff. That also includes water provided from fire hydrants.

The project has been budgeted in the Public Works capital improvement plan, according to staff.

Once completed, the model will show available flow and pressure to development projects looking to connect to the city water system.

“The model will allow the city to simulate scenarios and evaluate what water system improvements are necessary to extend development outside of the current city limits. It will also assist the city in allocating funds for capital improvements projects such as water main upsizing, storage tank placement, and water main replacement projects. Additionally, the model will be utilized in a future update to the water master plan,” according to the staff report.

