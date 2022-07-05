City considering change orders for indoor aquatics center

City staff are recommending $91,029.58 worth of changes to the new indoor aquatics and recreation center currently under construction in Lions Park.

During their July 5 meeting, commissioners will consider a second change order to the $18 million contract.

Those changes include:

plan review fee, city’s responsibility: $45,516.32

permit review, civil changes: $10,069

structural and plumbing revisions per city plan review: $16,010.29

architectural, plumbing and mechanical changes per city request: ($2,247.05)

steel joist changes at gym: $1,837.15

increase second floor beam size: $8,548.64

replace 659 cubic yards of structural fill with three-quarter inch washed gravel under the pools: $11,295.23

In November 2021, commissioners awarded a $18.3 million contract to Swank Construction.

In March, commissioners approved a change order that reduced the cost by $244,655 by changing materials.

The new indoor aquatics and recreations center is 45,000 square feet of new construction that will include a recreation pool, lap pool, gym, fitness center, walking track, multipurpose room, party room, locker rooms, restrooms, child watch area, lobby, offices, storage and mechanical rooms at 900 29th St. S. in a potion of Lions Park.

The city received a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense for the project that was identified in the 2016 Park and Recreation Master Plan. The city will match that with $10 million through the sale of bonds by the park district.

Staff is also recommending a $56,450 amendment to the design agreement with LPW Architecture/TD&H Engineering for the project.

The amendment includes:

civil stormwater redesign: $7,000

compaction testing, up to 50 trips: $15,000

concrete testing, up to 50 tests $15,000

asphalt laboratory testing $2,000

asphalt field compaction testing: $6,000

asphalt mix verification and cores $5,000

15 percent contingency $6,450

Services will be billed on a time-and-materials basis so that the city receives any potential savings associated with efficiencies during construction that don’t require as much testing as assumed, according to the staff report.

After the project was bid, the design team, contractor and city changed some items to lower the cost, including redesigning the stormwater drainage and treatment portion. That saved about $40,000 and was credited to the first change order that lowered the costs. This change order covers TD&H’s extra design services to make the changes to the drawings, according to staff.

TD&H’s original project design fees included testing materials in the building but not the site work. Initially, it was planned that those fees would be the contractor’s responsibility, but during bidding “it was decided that it would be best to keep testing as part of the owner’s responsibility to avoid any conflict of interest,” according to the staff report.

