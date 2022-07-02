City requesting CDBG funds to convert baby pool to splash pad at water park

City staff are recommending that the City Commission approve the use of $200,000 of Community Development Block Grant funds to convert the baby book at the Electric City Water Park into a splash pad.

Commissioners will consider the request during their July 5 meeting.

The baby pool currently has several mechanical and operational deficiencies, and because of the depth of the pool, it must be staffed with a lifeguard, according to the city staff report.

Converting the pool into a splash pad will eliminate the mechanical and operational deficiencies and the need for a lifeguard, saving about $10,000 per season, according to Great Falls Park and Recreation.

Park and Rec staff requested CDBG funds for the project so the department can use general funds or park maintenance district funds for other projects.

City staff coordinated with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which oversees the CDBG program, to ensure the project is eligible for the federal funds since the water park provides a recreation service to a large number of low to moderate income residents in Great Falls, according to city staff.

