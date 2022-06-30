Multiple community events set for July 4

Several community events are planned for July 4.

The parade begins downtown at 11 a.m.

Bring lawn chairs and find a spot along the parade route, but attendees are asked to stay behind the rope markers and avoid crossing the parade route.

The parade route runs from 1st Avenue South to 8th Street, north to Central Avenue, then heads west to Park Drive and disbands in Margaret Park, north of the Civic Center.

Please do not park vehicles along the parade route. There are several parking facilities available within walking distance of the parade.

For more information about the parade, contact Lola Galloway at 406-750-4721 or Terry Bailey at 406-799-1091.

The 4th of July Hootenanny with live music will begin immediately after the parade on Central Avenue between 4th and 6th Street.

Downtown Summer Jam, 4th of July Hootenanny concerts released

Country rapper Colt Ford will headline the third annual Hootenanny.

About the event:

Admission to the 4th of July Hootenanny is free for all ages thanks to our sponsors.

Food and beverage vendors will be on-site.

Alcohol will be available for sale at various booths.

Feel free to bring a folding chair.

Remember sunscreen, hats and sunglasses.

First aid will be available on-site.

A few rules that will make the afternoon enjoyable for everyone:

No coolers or outside alcohol allowed.

Alcohol must stay in open container areas.

No pets allowed.

No smoking.

Please put garbage in designated bins.

Please be respectful of fellow audience members, volunteers, performers and security.

The Black Eagle parade will begin staging at 4 p.m. at the Black Eagle Country Club and the parade will start at 5 p.m., heading east toward the Black Eagle Community Center on Smelter Avenue.

Cool off after the parade by sliding down the Power Tower Plunge, climbing the Kersplash Rock Wall, or hitting the riptide slide and chillin’ in the Lazy River at the Electric City Water Park. Little ones can enjoy playing in the swimming pools or splashing in the Squirt Zone. The Electric City Water Park will be open from 12-6 p.m. July 4.

Later in the evening, take the whole family to the People’s Park and Recreation Foundation community fireworks display.

The best viewing of the community fireworks display will be at Elk’s-Riverside Park on River Drive North between Central and 6th Street, and will begin at around 10:15 p.m., or when it gets dark, from West Bank Park.

West Bank Park will be closed all day for the pyrotechnics to set up the display. Parking is available at Gibson Park.

The People’s Park and Recreation Foundation collects donations throughout the year for the annual fireworks display.

Donations can be made during the parade, or mailed to Fireworks Forever Fund, c/o People’s Park and Recreation Foundation, P.O. Box 2106, Great Falls, MT 59403

Other firework viewing options include Eagle Falls Golf Course and Centene Stadium.

The Great Falls Voyagers are also in town, and the game begins at 7 p.m. with fireworks to follow.

The golf course is hosting a free Community Celebration starting at 6 p.m. with live music, firework viewing, face painting, games, and food and drink specials in the taphouse.

New this year, Eagle Falls is holding the Fire Cracker Golf Outing, a nine-hole, two-person scramble beginning at 5 p.m. For more information, call Eagle Falls at 406-761-1078.

As a reminder, leave your fireworks at home. As in previous years, fireworks may not be discharged in any city park or on any public sidewalk, street, public right-of-way, public easement, or alley.

City reminding residents of July 4 fireworks rules

They should only be discharged on private property such as the sidewalk leading to a residence or driveway.

The discharging of fireworks within the City limits can only take place on July 2, 3, and 4 from 8 am to midnight.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

