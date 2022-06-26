Sunday Reads: June 26

Here’s this week’s reading list.

Hope everyone enjoyed the weather and thanks to everyone who came to celebrate The Electric’s 5th anniversary on Saturday and celebrate this year’s Great Falls Greats winners!

The Economist: The fallout from overturning Roe

Axios: Inflation, rising food and gas prices put a damper on summer fun

The Washington Post: Biden administration says it plans to cut nicotine in cigarettes

Associated Press: Sweltering streets: Hundreds of homeless die in extreme heat

The Economist: Family separation among slaves in America was shockingly prevalent

Route Fifty: Why people are moving away from big urban counties

Reuters: Canada to ban making, importing many single-use plastics from Dec

The Economist: America’s Supreme Court requires Maine to include religious schools in a tuition programme

The Washington Post: How school shootings traumatize teachers

Associated Press: After year of violence, US schools try to tame tensions

PEW: Public defenders were scarce before COVID. It’s much worse now.

NPR: A change in financial aid will benefit incarcerated students seeking degrees

The New York Times: Covid vaccines slowly roll out for children under 5

Axios: Proposed insulin price cap poses test for Dems

Vox: Amazon’s workforce turnover is so high that it could run out of people to hire by 2024

NPR: 6 new findings about learning loss during the pandemic

The Business of Fashion: The fashion industry’s war on clothing tags

Associated Press: From ‘carp’ to ‘copi’: unpopular fish getting a makeover

