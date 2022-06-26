2022 Great Falls Greats winners
Here’s this year’s 2022 Great Falls Greats winners.
Voting was open from June 1-15 to the public and the top vote getters in each category are below.
Thanks to everyone who participated this year and we’ll be back to do it again next June.
Celebrating five years of local news, Great Falls Greats 2022
We celebrated this year’s winners when they were first announced at The Electric’s 5th Anniversary event on June 25 at The Newberry.
Best Bar
Elevation 3330
KellerGeist
Best Restaurant
Tracy’s Family Diner
5th and Wine
Best Bakery
Crooked Tree
Electric City Coffee
Best Coffee Shop
Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company
Electric City Coffee
Best New Business that Opened in 2021/2022
The Wild Hare
Magpie
Best Waffles
Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company
Perkins
Best Breakfast
Double Barrel Coffee House
Perkins
Best Breakfast Burrito
Double Barrel Coffee House Café
Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company
True Brew
Best Event
Downtown Summer Jam/4th of July Hootenanny
Montana State Fair
Best Group Activity (that’s not a bar)
Farmer’s Market
Carved Axe Throwing
Best Pizza
Fire Pizza
MacKenzie River Pizza
Best Fries
Howard’s Pizza
Enbar
Best Cupcakes
Crooked Tree
Best Steaks
Bar S
Cattlemen’s Cut
Best Burgers
Burger Bunker
Fuddruckers
Best Food Truck
Brian’s Top Notch
Nourish
Best Brunch
Tracy’s Family Diner
5th and Wine
Best Fried Thing That’s Not Fries
Tracy’s Family Diner
Enbar
Best Ethnic Food
Saibeen’s Kitchen
Maple Garden
Best Tacos
Maria’s Mexican Restaurant
El Comedor
Best Barbecue
Big Mouth
Carlson Q
Best Milkshake
Fuddrucker’s
Tracy’s Family Diner
Best Burrito
Taco Treat
Best Lunch Spot
Roadhouse Diner
Electric City Coffee
Best Doughnuts
Best Donuts
Best Local Ice Cream
Baskin Robbins
Dairy Queen
Best Pie
Double Barrel Coffee House Café
Perkins
Family Affair
Best Desserts
Crooked Tree
Electric City Coffee
Best Happy Hour
Elevation 3330
Jakers
Best Margarita
Elevation 3330
Enbar
Best Bloody Mary
Enbar
The Do Bar
Best Caesar
The Do Bar
Enbar
Best Specialty Cocktails
KellerGeist
Elevation 3330
Best Craft Beer
Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company
Black Eagle Brewery
Best Wine Selection
Enbar
Jakers
Best Local Brewer
Jeremiah Johnson
Best Local Seasonal Beer
Jeremiah Johnson
Black Eagle Brewery
Best Mimosa
KellerGeist
Enbar
Best Non-Coffee Drink
Ford’s Drive-In
Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company
Best Specialty Coffee
Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company
Crooked Tree
Best Women’s Boutique
The Blue Rose
Real Deals
Best Spot for Quirky Gifts
Planet Earth
Dragonfly Dry Goods
Hometana
Best Shop for Home Goods
Pizazz
Best Thrift Store
St. Vincent de Paul
Salvation Army
Best Clothing Store
Klover
Dragonfly Dry Goods
Best Outdoor/Recreation Store
Scheels
Bighorn Outdoor Specialists
Best Pet Store
Happy Tails
Diamond in the Ruff
Best Tattoo Place
Electric City Tattoo Emporium
Level Up
Best Date Night Spot
Enbar
5th and Wine
Best Dog Friendly Spot
Trailside Dog Park
Fetch
Best Girls Night
Elevation 3330
Enbar
Best Specialty Classes
Brush Crazy
Great Falls College MSU
Best Workout/Gym
Studio Barre
Fit Republic
Best Salon/Barber
Wicked Hair Co.
Penthouse
Best Walk/Running Route
Giant Springs State Park
Gibson Park
Best Hike
Ryan Dam Island
Gibson Park
Best Scenic Photo Spot
Ryan Dam
Milwaukee Station
Best Selfie Spot
Downtown murals
Giant Springs State Park
Best Place for Dancing
Flamingo
The Alumni Club
Best River Activities
Floating
Fishing
Kayaking
Best Place for Karaoke
Cowboys Bar
Flamingo
Best Kids Activities
Electric City Water Park
Flippin’ Family Fun
Best Golf
Hickory Swings
Anaconda Hills
Best Mural
Downtown/5th and Central
Central Avenue and underpass
Speaking Socially
Best Local Musician/Band
Chuck Fulcher
Trent Brooks Band
Best Museum
Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center
C.M. Russell Museum
Children’s Museum of Montana
Best Art Gallery
Paris Gibson Square
The History Museum
Best Dive Bar
Club Cigar
Hi Ho
Best Greasy Spoon
Tracy’s Family Diner
Brian’s Top Notch
Best Local Shop
Planet Earth
Bighorn Outdoor Specialists
Real Deals
New: Best Local Florist
Life in Bloom
Electric City Conservatory
New: Best Photographer
Lindsey Godwin/REP Space
Amber Fern Photography
New: Best Event Space
The Rockies Kitchen and Bar at the Great Falls International Airport
New: Best Maker Space
Farmers Daughter Fibers
Tres65
New: Best Bridal Boutique
The Bridal Shoppe
New: Best Local Butcher
Discount Meats
New: Best Local Clothing Store
Inge’s Fashion
Dragonfly Dry Goods