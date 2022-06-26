Here’s this year’s 2022 Great Falls Greats winners.

Voting was open from June 1-15 to the public and the top vote getters in each category are below.

Thanks to everyone who participated this year and we’ll be back to do it again next June.

Celebrating five years of local news, Great Falls Greats 2022

We celebrated this year’s winners when they were first announced at The Electric’s 5th Anniversary event on June 25 at The Newberry.

Great Falls Greats

Best Bar

Enbär

Elevation 3330

KellerGeist

Best Restaurant

Roadhouse Diner

Tracy’s Family Diner

5th and Wine

Best Bakery

Hempl’s Bakery

Crooked Tree

Electric City Coffee

Best Coffee Shop

True Brew

Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company

Electric City Coffee

Best New Business that Opened in 2021/2022

Street Burgers

The Wild Hare

Magpie

Best Waffles

Tracy’s Family Diner

Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company

Perkins

Best Breakfast

Tracy’s Family Diner

Double Barrel Coffee House

Perkins

Best Breakfast Burrito

Double Barrel Coffee House Café

Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company

True Brew

Best Event

Great Falls Farmers Market

Downtown Summer Jam/4th of July Hootenanny

Montana State Fair

Best Group Activity (that’s not a bar)

Voyagers Baseball

Farmer’s Market

Carved Axe Throwing

Best Pizza

Howard’s Pizza

Fire Pizza

MacKenzie River Pizza

Best Fries

Roadhouse Diner

Howard’s Pizza

Enbar

Best Cupcakes

Cakes by Carr

Crooked Tree

Best Steaks

Beef N Bone Steakhouse

Bar S

Cattlemen’s Cut

Best Burgers

Roadhouse Diner

Burger Bunker

Fuddruckers

Best Food Truck

PurpleGold

Brian’s Top Notch

Nourish

Best Brunch

Clark and Lewie’s/Sip ‘n Dip

Tracy’s Family Diner

5th and Wine

Best Fried Thing That’s Not Fries

Brian’s Top Notch

Tracy’s Family Diner

Enbar

Best Ethnic Food

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant

Saibeen’s Kitchen

Maple Garden

Best Tacos

Taco Treat

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant

El Comedor

Best Barbecue

Smoked.

Big Mouth

Carlson Q

Best Milkshake

Ford’s Drive In

Fuddrucker’s

Tracy’s Family Diner

Best Burrito

Café Rio

Taco del Sol

Taco Treat

Best Lunch Spot

The Block

Roadhouse Diner

Electric City Coffee

Best Doughnuts

Hempl’s Bakery

Best Donuts

Best Local Ice Cream

Coldstone Creamery

Baskin Robbins

Dairy Queen

Best Pie

Double Barrel Coffee House Café

Perkins

Family Affair

Best Desserts

Hempl’s Bakery

Crooked Tree

Electric City Coffee

Best Happy Hour

The Block/Enbär

Elevation 3330

Jakers

Best Margarita

Amigo Lounge

Elevation 3330

Enbar

Best Bloody Mary

Black Eagle Country Club

Enbar

The Do Bar

Best Caesar

Black Eagle Country Club

The Do Bar

Enbar

Best Specialty Cocktails

Enbär

KellerGeist

Elevation 3330

Best Craft Beer

Mighty Mo

Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company

Black Eagle Brewery

Best Wine Selection

5th and Wine

Enbar

Jakers

Best Local Brewer

Mighty Mo

Jeremiah Johnson

Best Local Seasonal Beer

Mighty Mo

Jeremiah Johnson

Black Eagle Brewery

Best Mimosa

5th and Wine

KellerGeist

Enbar

Best Non-Coffee Drink

True Brew

Ford’s Drive-In

Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company

Best Specialty Coffee

True Brew

Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company

Crooked Tree

Best Women’s Boutique

Klover

The Blue Rose

Real Deals

Best Spot for Quirky Gifts

Planet Earth

Dragonfly Dry Goods

Hometana

Best Shop for Home Goods

Real Deals

Pizazz

Best Thrift Store

Easterseals-Goodwill

St. Vincent de Paul

Salvation Army

Best Clothing Store

Scheels

Klover

Dragonfly Dry Goods

Best Outdoor/Recreation Store

North 40 Outfitters

Scheels

Bighorn Outdoor Specialists

Best Pet Store

Fetch

Happy Tails

Diamond in the Ruff

Best Tattoo Place

Sparrows and Arrows

Electric City Tattoo Emporium

Level Up

Best Date Night Spot

Dante’s

Enbar

5th and Wine

Best Dog Friendly Spot

River’s Edge Trail

Trailside Dog Park

Fetch

Best Girls Night

Sip n’ Dip

Elevation 3330

Enbar

Best Specialty Classes

Pizazz

Brush Crazy

Great Falls College MSU

Best Workout/Gym

The Peak

Studio Barre

Fit Republic

Best Salon/Barber

The Living Room

Wicked Hair Co.

Penthouse

Best Walk/Running Route

River’s Edge Trail

Giant Springs State Park

Gibson Park

Best Hike

Giant Springs State Park

Ryan Dam Island

Gibson Park

Best Scenic Photo Spot

Giant Springs State Park

Ryan Dam

Milwaukee Station

Best Selfie Spot

Downtown murals

Giant Springs State Park

Best Place for Dancing

Cowboys Bar

Flamingo

The Alumni Club

Best River Activities

Floating

Fishing

Kayaking

Best Place for Karaoke

The Beacon

Cowboys Bar

Flamingo

Best Kids Activities

Children’s Museum of Montana

Electric City Water Park

Flippin’ Family Fun

Best Golf

Meadow Lark Country Club

Hickory Swings

Anaconda Hills

Best Mural

Downtown/5th and Central

Central Avenue and underpass

Speaking Socially

Best Local Musician/Band

50 Watt Sun

Chuck Fulcher

Trent Brooks Band

Best Museum

Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center

C.M. Russell Museum

Children’s Museum of Montana

Best Art Gallery

C.M Russell Museum

Paris Gibson Square

The History Museum

Best Dive Bar

Sip n’ Dip

Club Cigar

Hi Ho

Best Greasy Spoon

2K’s Kafe

Tracy’s Family Diner

Brian’s Top Notch

Best Local Shop

Planet Earth

Bighorn Outdoor Specialists

Real Deals

New: Best Local Florist

My Viola

Life in Bloom

Electric City Conservatory

New: Best Photographer

Matt Ehnes Photography

Lindsey Godwin/REP Space

Amber Fern Photography

New: Best Event Space

The Newberry

The Rockies Kitchen and Bar at the Great Falls International Airport

New: Best Maker Space

Brush Crazy

Farmers Daughter Fibers

Tres65

New: Best Bridal Boutique

Belles and Lace

The Bridal Shoppe

New: Best Local Butcher

Central Avenue Meats

Discount Meats

New: Best Local Clothing Store

Klover

Inge’s Fashion

Dragonfly Dry Goods

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

