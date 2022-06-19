Sunday Reads: June 19

This week’s reading list. Happy Father’s Day to all you dads out there.

The Washington Post: Culture wars lead to teacher firings, resignations

The New York Times: Bracing for the end of Roe v. Wade, the White House weighs executive actions

The New York Times: Nuclear is back on the table for a green future

The Washington Post: Consumer are spending less because of inflation, economic fears

Reuters: Antibiotic drugmakers take steps to self-impose environmental safeguards

The Economist: How supply-chain turmoil is remaking the car industry

The Washington Post: Why an energy crisis and $5 gas aren’t spurring a green revolution

The Atlantic: Your negative COVID test Is basically meaningless

The New Yorker: When baking and real estate collide

Food and Environment Reporting Network: The great pollen meltdown

CityLab: Public transportation braces for fewer commuters amid work from home

The Atlantic: The real villain in the gentrification story

Vice: Here’s what it’s like living in one of the world’s hottest cities

The Atlantic: High school start times are still too early for teens

The Washington Post: Teacher shortages plague summer school

The New York Times: How Henry Ford would deal with today’s supply chain upheaval

Reuters: IKEA puts Russian factories up for sale, plans job cuts

Bloomberg: Roe v. Wade ruling: Future of abortion in U.S. already seen with Texas ban

The Wall Street Journal: Stitch Fix’s new look may bomb

The New Yorker: What we learned about Trump, Pence, and the January 6th mob

National Geographic: Wild animals are adapting to city life in surprisingly savvy ways

L.A. Times: Drought is fueling San Joaquin Valley air pollution

The New York Times: German brewers face ‘unprecedented’ beer bottle shortage

Barrons: The wedding boom is hiding a troubling trend for the economy

Bloomberg: Amazon builds property empire, quietly buying land across the U.S.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

