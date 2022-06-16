Two neighborhood councils meet June 20-24 in Great Falls.

Neighborhood Council 5 meets at 7 p.m. June 20 in the Great Falls Clinic Specialty Center Conference Room, 3000 15th Ave. S.

Agenda items County Commissioner Don Ryan, Great Falls Police Department presentation, council Facebook page update, ice cream social, and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC5, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 4 meets at 6:30 p.m. June 23 at the Heritage Baptist Church, 900 52nd St. N.

Agenda items include Shane Etzwiler of the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC4, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

