Montana Guard continuing support of flood search and rescue operations

The Montana National Guard is continuing to assist with search and rescue operations due to flooding in south central Montana.

The Guard received requests from local officials beginning at 2:45 p.m. June 13 to help rescue stranded civilians. The Guard sent two helicopters with hoist capability.

The first helicopter rescued two people in Roscoe and another two in Fromberg, according to the Guard.

The second helicopter rescued eight people in Cooke City, according to the Guard.

Montana Guard responding to flooding search and rescue operations

After those missions, the helicopters pre-positioned in Billings to prepare for follow-on missions and were joined by two additional helicopters later on June 13, according to the Guard.

On June 14, the city received a third request to assist a search and rescue operation in the East Rosebud Lake area, according to the Guard.

The Guard is also sending a group of soldiers to Red Lodge to establish a command center to assist with coordinating further search and rescue operations in the area.

During their operations, aircrews took photos of their missions and those have been posted to the Montana National Guard Facebook page.

Potential further deployments of helicopters and ground support are being examined, according to the Guard. The Guard can provide support at the request of and in support of local and state partners.

