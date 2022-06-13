Montana Guard responding to flooding search and rescue operations

The Montana National Guard is providing one UH-60 Blackhawk and one CH-47 Chinook, both helicopters, to assist in search and rescue efforts in Roscoe, in Carbon County, and Cooke City, in Park County due to significant flooding in those areas.

The Guard is responding at the request of local government in the affected areas.

Both helicopters and their aircrews are part of the 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion, based in Helena.

Aircrews of the Montana National Guard regularly practice search and rescue missions, including water rescues at Canyon Ferry Lake in August 2021 and cliffside rescues at the Fort Harrison Training Area in June 2022.

Potential further deployments of helicopter and ground support are being examined, according to the Guard.

Flooding has washed out bridges and roads in south eastern and south central Montana, closed Yellowstone National Park and prompted evacuations in some areas. Red Lodge is flooded and Gardiner has been cut off, according to multiple reports.

According to the National Weather Service, rain is bringing the potential for flash flooding and debris flows across and downstream of the Robertson Draw burn area in south central Montana, including Carbon County.

