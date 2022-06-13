ADA sidewalk project to impact traffic near Lincoln Elementary

The City of Great Falls has contracted with MRTE Inc. for an ADA sidewalk project.

The construction will require a temporary lane closure of 26th Street South and 27th Street South and temporary road closures of 6th Avenue South, 7th Avenue South, 7th Alley South and 8th Alley South at 27th Street South, adjacent to Lincoln Elementary School.

City planning ADA sidewalk improvements near Longfellow

The contractor will be working in the area between June 20-Aug. 19.

During construction, the roads and alleys will be closed to through traffic or have reduces lanes.

Local access will be provided during construction.

The contractor will provide barricades and closure signs in the area of construction.

More information about the Lincoln school ADA upgrades, contact Amanda Brownlee, city civil engineer, at 406-771-1258.

