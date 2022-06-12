Two neighborhood councils June 13-17

Two neighborhood councils meet June 13-17.

Neighborhood Council 7 meets at 7 p.m. June 13 in the Civic Center Gibson Room.

Agenda items include committee reports, Park Drive speed study, Methodist Church emergency shelter conditional use permit, and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC7, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 8 meets at 6 p.m. June 16 in the Women’s Annex of the Great Falls Transition Center, 1019 15th St. N.

Agenda items include ice cream social planning, summer meeting schedule, and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC8, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

