Curb, gutter work will impact traffic on 1st Avenue North

Curb, gutter and sidewalk improvements to the Buchanan/Byrne property located at 100 1st Ave. N. begins on or around June 14.

Traffic control will be provided and the right turn lane on Park Drive onto 1st Avenue North will be closed.

During the closure, the City of Great Falls street and traffic division will install a new alley apron in 1st Alley North and running a new electrical line to the traffic signals at 1st Ave North and Park Drive.

The project is expected to take four to six weeks and may be delayed by weather.

