Primary Election 2022: Preliminary results

Polls close at 8 p.m. for the June 7 primary election.

The ballot includes multiple county seats, as well as state and federal positions.

The preliminary results show that 16,556 ballots were cast. Of those, 12,019 voted a Republican ballot, 4,537 voted a Democratic ballot and none voted a Libertarian ballot.

Cascade County races

Commission District 1

Joe Briggs (incumbent): 8,865

Commission District 3

Don Ryan (incumbent): 4,239

Rae Grulkowski: 8,671

Clerk and Recorder/Auditor/Surveyor

Rina Fontana Moore (incumbent): 4,308

Sandra Merchant: 8,671

County Attorney

Josh Racki (incumbent): 4,105

Public Administrator

Gerald W Boland (incumbent): 4,156

Sheriff

Jay Groskreutz: 3,518

Jesse Slaughter (incumbent): 8,360

County Treasurer and Supt of Schools

Diane Heikkila (incumbent): 9,067

Federal races

U.S. House of Representatives

Republicans

Kyle Austin: 1,320

James Boyette: 706

Matt Rosendale: 8.157

Charles Walkingchild: 1,088

Democrats

Penny Ronning: 1,973

Mark Sweeney: 1,320

Skylar Williams: 956

Libertarian

Sam Rankin: 0

Roger Roots: 0

Samuel Thomas 0:

State races

Public Service Commissioner

Republicans

K. Webb Galbreath: 3,541

Randy Pinocci: 6,975

State Senate District 11

Tom Jacobson (D): 1,091

Daniel Emrich (R): 1,961

State Senate District 12

Jacob Bachmeier (D): 1,110

Wendy McKamey (R): 1,373

Desman Meissner (R): 703

State Senate District 13

Casey Schreiner (D): 872

Jeremy Trebas (R): 1,546

State Senate District 14

David Brewer (D): 84

Steven Chvilicek (R): 103

Russel Tempel (R): 164

State Senate District 15

Cindy Palmer (D): 26

Dan Bartel (R): 171

State Representative District 19

Russel Miner (R): 1,580

State Representative District 20

Samantha Rispens (D): 609

Fred Anderson (R): 1,875

State Representative District 21

Lela Graham (D): 577

Ed Buttrey (R): 1,165

State Representative District 22

Nick Henry (D): 492

Lola Sheldon-Galloway (R): 932

Tony Rosales (L): 0

State Representative District 23

Brad Hamlett (D): 287

Melissa Smith (D): 298

Scott Kerns (R): 774

State Representative District 24

Barbara Bessette (D): 573

Steven Galloway (R): 934

State Representative District 25

Jasmine Krotkov (D): 511

Steve Gist (R): 928

State Representative District 26

Kari Rosenleaf (D): 353

Marci Marceau (R): 277

George Nikolakakos (R): 396

State Representative District 27

Josh Kassmier (R): 250

State Representative District 30

Wendy Palmer (D): 26

James Bergstrom (R): 124

Randyn Gregg (R): 70

State Supreme Court Justice 1, Non-Partisan

Bill D’Alton: 3,054

Jim Rice: 11,386

State Supreme Court Justice 2, Non-Partisan

James Brown: 4,907

Ingrid Gustafson:6,880

Michael McMahon: 3,012

District Court Judge, District 8, Department 1

David Grubich: 7,999

Michelle Levine: 6,900

