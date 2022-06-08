Cotton nominated to head major command

Air Force Gen. Anthony J. Cotton has been nominated for commander of U.S. Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.

Cotton is currently serving as commander of Air Force Global Strike Command at Barksdale AFB in Louisiana.

Strategic Command is the parent command to AFGSC and includes all of the U.S. nuclear enterprise. Malmstrom falls under those commands.

Cotton was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base from 2009-2011 when he was vice commander and commander.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Cotton for his fourth star in 2021.

Cotton is the first Black man to command AFGSC and the only running an Air Force major command, according to the Air Force Times in 2021.

He has commanded AFGSC as it modernizes the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile weapons system to the ground based strategic deterrent that would replace the system at Malmstrom and the other two ICBM bases.

The new missile system has been dubbed Sentinel.

Cotton also commanded Air University in Alabama and 20th Air Force at Global Strike Command and U.S. Strategic Command’s Task Force 214 at F.E. Warren AFB in Wyoming.

The Senate voted in December 2017 to confirm him for the rank of lieutenant general.

