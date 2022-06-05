City planning repairs to Lions Park tennis courts

During their June 7 meeting, City Commissioners will consider awarding a $55,643 contract for repairs at the Lions Park tennis courts.

The Lions Park tennis courts are in very poor condition, according to the city Park and Recreation Department.

City reinvesting savings from park district projects into other Park and Rec improvements [2020]

“After doing extensive research and analysis, it was determined the best and most cost effective alternative to replace the courts include: 1) installation of new fence posts, new posts, top rail, middle rail, gate and fence fabric; Williamson Fencing has been contracted for this portion of the project; 2) mill existing court and overlay with asphalt which will be done by Public Works Street Department; 3) installation of a sport court surface and custom lines from Sports Court of Montana,” according to Park and Rec’s staff report.

Lions Park tennis courts closed for resurfacing, improvements [2021]

The recommended purchase and installation would be done through the city’s membership in Sourcewell, formerly called National Joint Powers Alliance, which is a governmental purchasing service cooperative.

Jaycee Park improvements nearly complete, funded by park district [2020]

From that point, the city will work with the contract managers at Sourcewell to verify pricing and discuss contract structures, according to Park and Rec, and then enter into contracts directly with vendors through Sourcewell.

Commission votes to apply for $10 million federal grant for joint aquatics facility; use park district funds to match [2020]

This project is budgeted in the Great Falls Park District year three funds, according to Park and Rec.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

