Sunday Reads: June 5

Happy weekend Great Falls, here’s this week’s reading list.

The New York Times: 362 school counselors on the pandemic’s effect on children: ‘Anxiety is filling our kids’

Associated Press: Young caregivers ‘exist in the shadows,’ offer crucial help

Kaiser Health News: Montana hires a medicaid director with a managed-care past

The Atlantic: Plastic recycling doesn’t work and will never work

The New Yorker: How harmful is social media?

Reuters: U.S. says it will cut costs for clean energy projects on public lands

The Washington Post: As office-centric downtowns struggle, suburbs cater to long-term remote workers

The New Yorker: When shipping containers sink in the drink

Montana Public Radio: Montana schools are finding elevated levels of lead

The Washington Post: At Arlington National Cemetery, a convicted killer rests among heroes

CityLab: A history of mall walking

ProPublica: Inside the government fiasco that nearly closed the U.S. air system

The New Yorker: The online spaces that enables mass shooters

The Washington Post: Southern Baptist leaders release sex abuser database they kept secret for years

NPR: Progressives try to counter right-wing school board anger

The New York Times: Shanghai is poised to ease restrictions as infections fall

The Washington Post: Now even chicken is getting too expensive?

Baltimore Sun: Baltimore City Council mounts filibuster in protest of biweekly recycling collection during 6-hour hearing

The Washington Post: Don’t be ‘Putin’s altar boy,’ Pope warns Russian Orthodox leader

The New York Times: Ford plans 6,000 new union jobs in three midwestern states

The New Republic: The fast food industry runs on wage theft

The Washington Post: First she documented the al-right. Now she’s coming for crypto.

The New York Times: The unlikely ascent of New York’s compost champion

Yale Environment 360: Salt Scourge: The dual threat of warming and rising salinity

Forbes: What parking is costing U.S. cities [infographic]

The New York Times: ‘Baseball players don’t dance?’ The Savannah Bananas beg to differ.

Axios: ReFED and Closed Loop Partners launch $100 million funding initiative

The New YOrk Times: Deep in Vatican archives, scholar discovers ‘flabbergasting’ secrets

Human Rights Watch: Attacks on education increased worldwide during pandemic

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

