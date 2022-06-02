Neighborhood Council 9 meets June 9

Neighborhood Council 9 meets at 7 p.m. June 9 at 1st Church of the Nazarene, 1727 2nd Ave. S.

Agenda items include the cell tower in Dudley Anderson Park, summer meeting schedule, Council of Councils recap, Facebook and crime mapping update, and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC9, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Neighborhood Council 1 has suspended meetings for the summer months and will resume regular meetings on Sept. 13.

NC1 council members are still accessible by phone if a neighborhood concern arises. Their contact information is available here.

Neighborhood Council 2 has suspended meetings for the summer months and will resume regular meetings on Sept. 14.

NC2 council members are still accessible by phone if a neighborhood concern arises. Their contact information is available here and here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

