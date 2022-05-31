Rain barrel workshop set for July 24

The Sun River Watershed Group and Cascade Conservation District will host a rain barrel workshop on July 24 at the Beacon Icehouse.

New this year, Cascade County MS4 coordinator Kevin May will be on hand to talk about how stormwater capture benefits our community and natural resources.

The rain barrel workshop is family-friendly and will be hosted on the back lawn of the Beacon Icehouse. The event will begin at noon and rain barrel construction will finish by 2 p.m., with the option for attendees to stay and decorate their barrels.

For a suggested $50 donation, participants will receive a rain barrel and hardware, farmers market tote, and refreshments.

The Sun River Watershed Group will provide painting supplies and stencils for decorating the barrels. Registration is required for this event and is available here.

The Sun River Watershed Group is a local non-profit with a mission to collaboratively protect and restore the resources of the Sun River Watershed and its communities.

Participants should consult homeowners association guidelines for rain barrels before participating, where applicable.

This cooperative project has been funded in part by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Cascade Conservation District and The Coca-Cola Company.

For more information, contact Jessica Ramirez at jramirezbswc@gmail.com or Tracy Wendt at tracy@sunriverwatershed.org. Visit www.sunriverwatershed.org and Facebook for information on this and other events hosted by SRWG.

