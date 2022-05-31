Construction begins June 1 at Montana Veterans Memorial

The Montana Veterans Memorial will be closed for construction beginning June 1 for six to eight weeks.

Concrete has been shifting on the 16 -year-old memorial due to an unstable base containing reject fill material.

An estimated 4,000 to 4,400 square feet of concrete and substandard sub-grade fill material will be excavated and replaced, according to the Montana Veterans Memorial Association.

The City of Great Falls Park and Recreation Department will place barriers and speed bumps on Pasta Place Road to slow traffic and increase pedestrian safety at the memorial.

MVMA President Star nell Darko said donations from the public to help fund the memorial construction work are welcome.

“Great Falls and the surrounding communities have faithfully supported the veterans memorial,” Darko said in a release. “Additional cash donations are encouraged and appreciated because the Montana Veterans Memorial Association is strongly committed that this “Place of Honor” is properly cared for and maintained for future generations.”

Groundbreaking began at the memorial site in June 2005. The memorial dedication ceremony took place on Memorial Day 2006.

The original design featured circular walls that displayed tiles bearing the names and the military services of veterans.

The walls surrounded a centerpiece 12-foot bronze “Warrior Angel” statue designed and sculpted by Marvin Brewster.

Additional walls have since been added to the memorial and the tiles displayed have grown to number more than 8,000 tiles, according to the association.

Space for tiles is still available at the memorial to honor past or present military veterans. Applications can be ordered by contacting the Montana Veterans Memorial, P.O. Box 3524, Great Falls, Mont., 59403. Interested individuals can also call 406-454-9070 for more information.

The memorial is located at 25th Street North and River Drive.

For more information on the memorial construction work, contact MVMA President Starnell Darko at 406-868-7714 or starnell.darko@gmail.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

