Touro asking county for $60 million in revenue bonds

County Commissioners have set a public hearing for their June 14 meeting on a request from Touro University for up to $60 million in revenue bonds.

The bonds would be used to reimburse, finance or refinance the acquisition of land the the construction of the planned medical school on the south end of the city, behind Benefis Health System and across the street from Central Catholic High School.

If approved, Touro will pay or reimburse the county for any costs incurred by the county for the project, regardless of if the project is completed or the bonds are issued, according to the county.

