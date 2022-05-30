Free movie in Gibson Park is June 3

The Great Falls Park and Recreation department and the Gibson Park Snack Shack are hosting a movie in the park on June 3.

They’re showing Ghostbusters: Afterlife will begin at 8:30 p.m. in Gibson Park near the bandshell.

The movie is free.

The film will be presented by FunFlicks of Montana on a 32-foot viewing screen and concessions will be available for purchase through the Snack Shack.

For more information, call Park and Recreation, 406-771-1265 or Jonathan at the Snack Shack; 406-564-6620.

