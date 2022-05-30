Electric City Water Park opens June 3

The Electric City Water Park opens for the season at 1 p.m. June 3.

After that, the pool will be open noon to 6 p.m. daily through Aug. 23.

Pool rentals are available in the evenings.

There are a few changes coming at the water park this summer.

The Flow Rider will be closed, but the lazy river and the riptide slide will remain open.

Tubes are provided on a first come, first served basis.

Other amenities include the Mitchell Pool, Little Squirts Soak Zone; and the Power Tower Plunge (two tower water slides).

The ECWP is adding a new attraction this year, the Kersplash Climbing Wall, which has clear climbing wall panels that feature red, yellow and orange hand holds in varying shapes and sizes for climbers to use.

There’s also a new pricing structure this year.

One price will provide access to the entire water park and all of its amenities: $8 for adults and $5 for youth 3-12. Concessions are available.

Lap swimming at the water park begins June 13 and will be 10-11:30 a.m. Monday – Thursday and one lane will remain open all day. The cost is $4 per day or $40 per month.

Water walking is 7-7:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for $4 per day or $40 per month.

The facility can also be rented for birthdays, parties and groups.

Lifeguards and tubes are provided. Concessions are available upon request.

Rentals are available 6-8 p.m. or 8-10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

For more information contact the Park and Recreation office at 406-771-1265.

