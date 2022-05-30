County designates funds for alcohol treatment, prevention programs

County Commissioners voted last week to designate the county’s share of alcohol tax money to Gateway Community Services and Alliance for Youth.

Under state law, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services distributes the funds earmarked for chemical dependency services in each county.

The funds are distributed four times a year to the county to be distributed to the state approved chemical dependency service providers designated by the county commission, according to the county.

Commissioners opted to distribute 75 percent of the funds to Gateway for outpatient programs and 25 percent to Alliance for Youth for prevention programs.

