Sunday Reads: May 29

Hope everyone is enjoying the long weekend and taking a moment to remember why we observe Memorial Day.

Jenn is back from Virginia and catching up, so enjoy this week’s reading list.

NPR: What to say to kids about school shootings to ease their stress

The Dallas Morning News: Texas was supposed to make schools safer to stop another shooting like Uvalde

NPR: The real COVID surge is (much) bigger than it looks. But don’t panic

NPR: Research shows policies that may help prevent mass shootings — and some that don’t

Reuters: U.S. retailer earnings show chasm among shoppers as inflation surges

Associated Press: Baby formula shortage highlights racial disparities

Axios: Guns have become the leading cause of death for American kids

The Texas Tribune: Texas lawmakers push to “harden” schools after Uvalde school shooting

Reuters: U.S. approves major transmission line from Wyoming to Utah

NPR: A secret tape made after Columbine shows the NRA’s evolution on school shootings

The Washington Post: Live Nation subsidiaries got millions in aid meant for independent venues

Tampa Bay Times: Florida lawmakers rush to pass property insurance reforms

The Wall Street Journal: Big U.S. Cities Lost More Residents as Covid-19 Pandemic Stretched On

The Washington Post: How Covid Made World’s Trash Problem Much Worse

Minnesota Public Radio: Can ‘self serve’ save the small town grocery?

The New York Times: 1 in 5 Adult Covid Survivors in the U.S. May Develop Long Covid, Says CDC

NPR: Home prices could fall in some cities following sharp increases

Associated Press: US overdose deaths hit record 107,000 last year, CDC says

Reuters: Chicken executives’ lawyers decry ‘third bite’ price-fixing trial for DOJ

The New Yorker: The SAT has gone digital. How else should college admissions change?

The Virginian-Pilot: Chesapeake residents can soon use an Uber-style service for curbside recycling

Argus Leader: Sioux Falls compost pilot program helps make composting easier

Politico: ‘This is a crisis point’: Job training deficit leaves critical jobs unfilled

NPR: Las Vegas covid violence in schools

The Washington Post: Biden administration softens new charter school rules

The Atlantic: Kids’ learning losses are worse than educators are acknowledging

Longreads: Our Braided Bread

The New Yorker: A Chef Who Offered Chinese Food in Spanish

The Washington Post: We’re ignoring a major culprit behind the teen mental health crisis (opinion)

