Memorial Day ceremonies planned in Great Falls

The Montana Veterans Memorial Association is holding the annual Memorial Day ceremony at 2 p.m. May 30 at the Montana Veterans Memorial.

In the event of rain, the ceremony will be moved indoors at Centene Stadium in the suites. Seating is limited indoors.

Organizers will make a decision on weather at noon.

This year’s speaker is Bishop Marcus Collins of the Church of God in Christ. Collins served in the U.S. Air Force.

The ceremony will be broadcast on KGPR 89.9 FM and the MVMA Facebook page.

The Cascade County Veterans Council is holding their annual Memorial Day service at Highland Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. May 30.

The keynote speaker is Col. Anita Feugate Opperman, commander of the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

