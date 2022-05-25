Montana State Fair adds a night show, tickets on sale May 31

Tickets for the night shows at the Montana State Fair go on sale at 9 a.m. May 31.

The fair has also added Cheap Trick for a night show on Aug. 3.

Montana State Fair concert lineup announced

Fair concertgoers can purchase a package that include the concert ticket, fair gate admission and a $5 food coupon to use with a vendor, or a ticket for the concert that includes a $5 food voucher but not gate admission.

The ticket packages are:

Mini Pop Kids, July 30: $19-$29

The Beach Boys, July 31: $44-$54

Skillet, Aug. 1: $39-$49

Cheap Trick, Aug. 3: $44-$54

Chase Rice, Aug. 5: $39-$49

Dwight Yoakam, Aug. 6: $44-$54

