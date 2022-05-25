City offices closed for Memorial Day

The City of Great Falls offices will be closed on May 30, in observance of Memorial Day.

The Community Recreation Center, Great Falls Public Library and animal shelter will also be closed. There will be no changes to the residential or commercial sanitation collection schedule.

The city’s online services are available over the holiday and can be accessed online at:

City of Great Falls: https://greatfallsmt.net

Citizen complaint and request form: https://greatfallsmt.net/community/online-citizen-complaint-request-form

Library: https://www.greatfallslibrary.org/

Mansfield Box Office ticketing: https://ticketing.greatfallsmt.net

Municipal Court fines: https://www.citepayusa.com/

Park and Recreation registration: https://parkandrec.greatfallsmt.net/

Parking citation payment portal: https://greatfallscitations.rmcpay.com/

Utility bills https://ipn2.paymentus.com/cp/cogf

