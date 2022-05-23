Family Fishing Day, educational programs upcoming with FWP

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is hosting several upcoming programs in the Great Falls area.

After a two-year absence, the Great Falls Family Fishing Day event is scheduled for June 4 from 9 a.m. to noon, at Wadsworth Pond Park in Great Falls.

The event features short educational stations on fish identification, knot tying, casting, and fly tying, followed by open fishing. Youth who take part and complete all education stations are eligible for a rod/reel fishing outfit donated by the Great Falls Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited (limited supplies).

After the event ends, youth and adults may stay and continue to fish at Wadsworth Pond on June 4 without a fishing license, as a condition of the educational license exemption provided for the event by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Family Fishing Day is a cooperative effort to teach basic fishing skills and encourage participation in the outdoors by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Walleyes Unlimited, Trout Unlimited, Sun River Watershed Group, City of Great Falls Parks and Recreation Department, and Red Horse squadron/Malmstrom Air Force Base.

For more information on Family Fishing Day, contact the Great Falls FWP Region 4 office at 406-454-5840.

Giant Springs State Park is holding educational programs for kids ages 8-12 this summer.

They’ll be held on four Tuesdays throughout the summer, with the first two programs running from 10 a.m. to noon and the last two programs from 4-6 p.m.

Students who attend two sessions will be eligible to take the Junior Ranger pledge and receive a badge. Anyone attending a session will be invited to the park for a campfire night to celebrate their commitment to learning and the park.

All programs will be conducted outdoors. Programs are weather dependent and may be canceled or postponed in case of inclement weather. Pre-registration is required, and participation will be limited to 10 kids per program. Parents or guardians need to sign their children in with park staff at the beginning of each program, but they are not required to attend the entirety of each session. Topics for each date are listed below.

June 28 – Land Habitat

Learn about terrestrial habitats of the park, and the importance of pollinators. Help park staff plant a pollinator patch in one of their gardens.

July 26 – Air Habitat

Study birds of the springs, migration paths, and threats to the airspace. Help park staff paint and install a bird village in the park.

Aug. 30 – Water Habitat

Learn about Rainbow Reservoir, cold water fisheries, and the role of hatcheries in Montana. Help park staff paint trout stencils on the sidewalk in the park.

Sept. 27 – Soil Habitat

Marvel about the complex habitat beneath our feet. Take home your very own worm farm.

Call the Ranger Station to register and confirm availability for any of the programs: 406-727-1212

