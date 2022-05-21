Sunday Reads: May 22
Here’s this week’s reading list. Jenn’s in Virginia a few more days visiting family and catching up on reading after a busy week so it’s a long list.
Here’s to a great week!
Richmond Times Dispatch: Ed McMahon column: New life for small cities (Opinion)
The Washington Post: U.S. may be barreling toward recession in next year, more experts say
Associated Press: Montana not following transgender birth certificate ruling
The Economist: Travel patterns have changed for good. Transport systems should, too
Reuters: White House looks to help smaller cities get infrastructure boost
The New York Times: With plunging enrollment, a ‘seismic hit’ to public schools
Reuters: U.S. manufacturing output rises more than expected in April
NPR: Black shelter animals weren’t getting adopted. A photographer had an idea: glam shots
PBS NewsHour: States scale back food stamp benefits as prices soar
Vice: Police records show women are being stalked with Apple AirTags across the country
Route Fifty: The case for going big with infrastructure spending
The Wall Street Journal: American stores have too much of the wrong stuff
Slate: The decade of cheap rides is over
Route Fifty: Cities that hyped crypto are now contending with the crash
Axios: D.C.’s struggle to end homelessness is getting more complicated
The Washington Post: Oklahoma lawmakers pass bill banning abortions after ‘fertilization’
Associated Press: Senate OKs overhaul of baby formula rules in aid program
The New York Times: Puberty starts earlier than it used to. No one knows why.
Grist: NYC wants more rooftop solar. Its fire code is getting in the way.
Quartz: No one wants to work in restaurants anymore
The New York Times: Why New York City traffic cameras are off when drivers speed the most
The Oregonian: Beaverton voters approve $723 million school construction bond
The Washington Post: McDonald’s, Wendy’s accused of beefing up burgers in ads
Fast Company: How London plans to ‘rewild’ the city
Grist: Why Boulder and Flagstaff are enlisting cities to suck carbon out of the atmosphere
CityLab: Optibus joins Unicorn ranks, driven by software routing public buses, trains
Axios: White House tries to soothe solar probe fallout
ProPublica: New documents show how drug companies targeted doctors to increase opioid prescriptions
The Wall Street Journal: China lockdown and dye shortage lead U.S. hospitals to cancel medical scans
San Francisco Chronicle: S.F. is close to launching new street-cleaning department. Will city turn the corner on dirty sidewalks?
Las Vegas Sun: Las Vegas trash collectors could strike if deal not reached soon
Associated Press: House panel rejects bills restricting lessons on race
The Texas Tribune: Texas librarians face harassment as they navigate book bans
The Detroit News: Judge stops enforcement of Michigan’s abortion ban if Roe overturned; Nessel won’t appeal
The New York Times: What higher interest rates could mean for jobs
Associated Press: Staff proposal would retain permit for $1B transmission line
The Washington Post: Growing evidence links air pollution exposure and covid-19 risks
Vogue Business: Could digital printing ease supply chain disruptions?
NPR: A ‘Jaws’ actor is named police chief in the town where the iconic movie was filmed
The Daily Press: New restaurants and apartments opening in downtown Newport News, thanks to a plan to avoid tunnel traffic
PBS NewsHour: Goodbye to grass? More Americans embracing ‘eco-friendly’ lawns and gardens
The Washington Post: The lucky few to never get coronavirus could teach us more about it
NPR: This is the first image of the black hole at the heart of the Milky Way
The Washington Post: Plants grow in lunar soil brought to Earth by Apollo astronauts
The New York Times: Tooth of an ancient girl fills gap in human family tree
The Washington Post: $27 beers push New York airports to crack down on concessions prices
NPR: A substance found in young spinal fluid helps old mice remember
The New Yorker: The collateral damage of Queen Elizabeth’s glorious reign
PBS NewsHour: Soccer players on U.S. men’s and women’s national teams get pay equity for the first time
The New York Times: Medina Spirit was pulled by the forelegs into a world that let him down
The Washington Post: In a massive Chinese sinkhole, scientists find a secret forest
The Beet: Yellowstone is serving vegan meat made from a protein in the park
Bloomberg: Elon Musk gets defensive over Twitter meme as harassment report surfaces
The New York Times: The government gave out bad loans. Students deserve a bailout. (Opinion)