Citizens Council, Neighborhood Council 4 meet next week

The Council of Councils and Neighborhood Council 4 meet next week.

Great Falls Citizens Council, also known as the Council of Councils, meets at 7 p.m. May 24 in the Civic Center Gibson Room.

Each of the nine neighborhood councils are represented, along with two city commissioners.

Agenda items include Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), city composition of lead service line inventory, police department update, fire department update, and election of officers.

Neighborhood Council 4 meets at 6:30 p.m. May 26 at the Heritage Baptist Church, 900 52nd St. N.

Agenda items include a good neighbor award presentation, council vacancy nominations, neighborhood parks update, Great Falls High School environmental science student presentation, and neighborhood concerns.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

