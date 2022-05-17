Explainer: Chicken rules in Great Falls, spoiler, they’re still prohibited

Chickens are still prohibited in the Great Falls city limits.

The Electric was asked to explain the chicken rules and we assure you, they have not changed.

Chickens are not allowed.

No hens, no roosters.

There is one exception for properties in the R-1 single family suburban zoning district that can meet the other requirements in code for setbacks and housing of animals.

Judge dismissed 2016 chicken lawsuit against City of Great Falls

Chickens have been outlawed in Great Falls since 2007 and some cried foul about the process by which that chicken rule was developed.

One couple opted to keep chickens in their backyard anyway and were cited multiple times by animal control and the city for the violations.

Couple drops effort to revive urban chicken initiative

That couple sued the city over the chicken ban in 2016. Earlier this year, a district court judge dismissed the case.

That means, the city chicken ban remains unchanged.

In 2017, the city sent the question of chickens to the ballot and developed a draft ordinance that would address chickens should voters approve chickens.

They did not.

Kelly holds seat, Moe and Robinson take commission seats; chickens and economic levy fail; charter updates approved

Chickens were on the 2017 ballot and failed by a vote of 6,646 against to 6,040 in favor.

That means the ordinance failed and the chicken ban remains.

Yes, there is a draft ordinance that contains language that would have allowed chickens.

That document has been circulating on social media. but again, that ordinance was not approved, which is stated on the city website on the page with the history of that draft, as well as in city minutes, and coverage by The Electric from 2017.

Attempts to amend city code in 2011 to allow chickens in most zoning districts failed and a 2021 petition asking the city to allow chickens was dropped by the organizers.

The Town of Cascade previously outlawed chickens but sent the question to the ballot in November 2021.

In April, the town implemented rules that require annual permits and limit residents to 10 chickens per ward. To get a permit, residents must present their plans for approval at a monthly town council meeting and permits will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

Chickens are allowed in the unincorporated areas of the county.

