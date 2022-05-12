Two neighborhood councils meet May 16-20.

Neighborhood Council 5 meets at 7 p.m. May 16 in the Great Falls Clinic Specialty Center Conference Room, 3000 15th Ave. S.

Agenda items include Great Falls High School environmental science student presentation, Cascade County Sheriff candidate Jay Groskreutz, Great Falls Police Department presentation, council Facebook page and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC5, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 8 meets at 6 p.m. May 19 in the Women’s Annex of the Great Falls Transition Center, 1019 15th St. N.

Agenda items include Great Falls High School environmental science student presentation, Great Falls Police Department presentation, Downtown Safety Alliance, HD 25 candidate Jasmine Krotkov, and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC8, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

