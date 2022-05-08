Street sweeping schedule May 9-12

The City of Great Falls street sweeping schedule for May 9-12 is below.

Residents are asked to remove their vehicles from the area from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on their scheduled day.

The schedule may change or be canceled due to weather conditions.

May 9: All streets and avenues east of Fox Farm Road from Country Club Boulevard to Grizzly Drive. Also Market Place Drive and 14th Street Southwest

May 10: All streets and avenues from Fox Farm Road to Treasure State Drive from Park Garden Road to Country Club Boulevard. Also Belview Palisade.

May 11: All streets and avenues from Park Garden Road to Delea Drive from Flood Road to Fox Farm Road. Also West Hill Addition.

May 12: All streets and avenues from Central Avenue West to 5th Avenue Southwest from 3rd Street Southwest to 14th Street Southwest. Also Streets and Avenues from 6th Street Southwest to Bay Drive from Central Avenue West to 10th Avenue Southwest.

