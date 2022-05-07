Sunday Reads: May 8
Here’s this week’s reading list. Happy Mother’s Day to all you mothers out there.
The Washington Post: Supreme Court will investigate leaked draft of abortion opinion
The New Yorker: Of course the Constitution has nothing to say about abortion
Associated Press: Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills
Reuters: Makers of Dawn dish soap, Heinz ketchup, Clorox boost defenses against store brand rivals
Bloomberg: U.S. trade deficit swells to record as goods imports surge
Route Fifty: The looming battle between states if Roe falls
The New York Times: Democrats plan a bid to codify Roe, but lack the votes to succeed
NPR: A popular program for teaching kids to read just took another hit to its credibility
The Wall Street Journal: Beer shows pricing muscle despite its underdog status
The New York Times: Need a Big Mac Out on the Tundra? There’s an App (and a Plane) for That.
Associated Press: COVID coverage for all dries up even as hospital costs rise
Wired: Fast, cheap and out of control: Inside Shein’s sudden rise
The New York Times: American importers accuse shipping giants of profiteering
Associated Press: Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in decades
The Washington Post: Zelensky spells out his vision of victory amid caution ahead of Russian holiday
The Economist: Bill Gates explains “How to prevent the next pandemic”
Reuters: Levi Strauss to reimburse abortion travel for employees
The New Yorker: The future of public parks
Associated Press: Headcounts are down at public schools. Now budgets are too.
The New York Times: The era of cheap and plenty may be ending
The Washington Post: Hacking Russia was off-limits. The Ukraine war made it a free-for-all.
L.A. Times: A bid to stop freeway expansions in California hits a roadblock: Organized labor
The Washington Post: Inside elite transfer admissions: From community college to U-Va.
Bloomberg: The e-bike effect is transforming New York City
Bloomberg Law: Justice Department unveils new environmental justice moves
The Washington Post: Many certificate programs don’t pay off, but colleges want to keep them
Reuters: U.S. construction spending rises less than expected in March
The New York Times: To tackle student debt, fix ineffective colleges (opinion)